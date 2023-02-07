MANILA - The 11th season of MPL Philippines will be held in Makati, league organizers announced Tuesday evening.

Fans can watch the games live at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati, with games scheduled from Fridays to Sundays starting February 17.

Ticket selling will start on Friday, February 10.

Season 10 marked the return of the league in a full offline setting, when it was held at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

Blacklist International won the MPL Philippines title, their 3rd in 4 seasons, after beating Echo Philippines, 4-2, in the playoffs held at the Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan.

Their rematch will open MPL Philippines Season 11, starting February 17.