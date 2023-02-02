MANILA -- MPL Philippines on Thursday released the schedule of its 11th season, slated to start on February 17.

Blacklist and Echo Philippines in a rematch of the MPL Philippines Season 10 and M4 World Championships grand finals will headline the opening day's games at 4 p.m.

TNC Pro Team and Nexplay EVOS will duke it out next at 6:30 p.m.

The opening weekend matches will have Echo Philippines face Bren at 1:30 p.m on February 18, with the match between Onic Esports and Omega Esports at 4 p.m., Blacklist will then face TNC Pro Team at 6:30 p.m.

Reigning Southeast Asia Cup champs RSG Philippines will face Onic Philippines at 4 p.m. of Febriuary 19, to open their campaign, while Omega will face Bren Esports at 6:30 p.m..

Blacklist International took home the MPL Season 10 title -- its third in four seasons -- after a 4-2 drubbing of Echo Philippines at the Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Pasig.

Echo Philippines avenged themselves at a much bigger stage during the M4 World Championships last January 15, after sweeping Blacklist International, who were then the reigning champs at the Tennis Indoor Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.