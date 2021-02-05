EJ Obiena obliterates PH pole-vault record to rule Berlin indoor tournament

EJ Obiena of the Philippines soared to a national record 5.80 meters to win the pole-vault competition of the Internationales Stadionfest Indoor athletics meet in Berlin on Friday.

Obiena, who is preparing for this year’s Tokyo Olympics, blew the previous record of 5.62 — his own — out of the water by clearing the mark at Mercedes-Benz Arena in one try.

His achievement meant Obiena has reset the Philippine record twice in a span of a week.

After he vaulted to a Philippines-best 5.43 meters at the Taiwan International Invitational in 2019, Obiena outdid himself with a 5.62 at the World Athletics Indoor Tour leg in Karlsruhe city, Germany, on January 29.

That mark didn’t last long, though.

Obiena said his latest feat gave him a sense of satisfaction.

“I don’t really know how this was possible. Now I am seeing some kind of light in the tunnel, and I am happy with the 5.80 meters jump,” he said.

“The attempt at 5.80 meters felt easy, I did not want to move up with the poles. I had this issue mentally,” Obiena added. “If I had had another one, I know I could have made the 5.87 meters.”

Torben Blech of Germany placed second after he needed 2 attempts to clear 5.80 meters.

After his son’s performance in Karlsruhe, Emerson Obiena, who also acts as EJ’s coach, said he liked EJ’s consistency in last week’s tournament.

“Maganda naman po ang talon niya. (His jumps were good.) His level of consistency is high considering that he cleared all of his first three heights on the first try,” Emerson said.

