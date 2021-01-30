Tokyo Olympics: ‘High level of consistency’ seen in Obiena’s record vault showing

Olympics-bound pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena showed signs of jumping consistency that paved the way to a new national indoor pole vault record in his European indoor athletic season debut last Friday night (Saturday morning in Manila).

This was what national pole vault coach Emerson Obiena noted in his son’s performance after booking a new Philippine indoor mark of 5.62 meters in placing fifth against a crack field at the World Athletics Indoor Tour leg in Karlsruhe city, Germany.

Obiena surpassed his old mark of 5.43 meters set at the 2019 Taiwan International Invitational meet in the event topped by French veteran and 2012 London Olympic Games gold medalist Renaud Lavillenie, who cleared 5.95 meters.

Emerson Obiena, who watched his son’s performance in the wee hours of the morning on video, noted that the Filipino athlete cleared all of his jumps on the first try, beginning at the height of 5.32 meters then 5.47 in the next before failing to clear the bar at 5.72 meters

“Maganda naman po ang talon niya. (His jumps were good.) His level of consistency is high considering that he cleared all of his first three heights on the first try,” the coach said.

He said that he also wanted to see if his son made the usual 18 strides on his takeoff but wasn’t sure based on what he saw on the video.

“If EJ (Obiena’s nickname) cleared his jumps with the shorter approach, that is a positive situation. There is a greater probability that you can clear the bar at a higher height once you take a long approach,” the coach explained.

He said he did not expect the athlete to go all out during the indoor season, adding that this stage was where coach Vitaly Petrov, Obiena’s personal coach, wanted to know “where they are” in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics in July.

“What I know is that EJ will just participate in five indoor meets because the real focus is the preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.”

The elder Obiena said that his son’s next meet will be the ISTAF Indoor Berlin competition on February 5 at the Mercedes Benz Arena in the German capital, although the pole vaulter was wait-listed at the ISTAF Indoor Dusseldorf event on Sunday (Monday morning in Manila).

“I will know later today whether my son will be competing in Dusseldorf,” he said.

In the event Obiena gets called up, he, Petrov and training partner Thiago Braz, the Brazilian Rio Olympics men’s pole vault champion, plan to make the 342.1-kilometer trip from Karlsruhe to the city known for its academic institutions, according to the elder Obiena.

“EJ only had six tries in his last event so I believe he has time to recover to take part in the Dusseldorf competition,” he said, adding that the trio planned to stay in Germany while waiting for the Berlin event.

Obiena, Braz and Petrov, who was also the former mentor of world and Olympic champion Sergey Bubka, shifted their training camp three weeks ago from the World Athletics elite training center in Formia, Italy to Padua, 489 kilometers northwest of Rome.

The athlete’s father said that they were forced to transit due to the spike of COVID-19 cases in Formia and the lack of proper heating equipment in the former facility.

They are currently training at the indoor track facility at the Padua University Sports Centre where his son has not had any complaints, he said.

In the Germany event, meanwhile, reigning US indoor champion and Olympic qualifier Matt Ludwig took the silver with a jump of 5.85 meters while compatriot Cole Walsh, a 2019 US indoor silver medalist, bagged the bronze in clearing 5.72 meters, nipping German Torben Blech on the count back at the Europahalle indoor arena.

Other notable entries in the event were Germany’s Raphael Marce Holzdeppe, a London Olympic bronze medalist, and 2017 Euro indoor titlist Piot Lisek of Poland, who placed sixth (5.62) and ninth (5.47), respectively.

RELATED VIDEO