Tokyo Olympics: How long layoff became advantageous to vaulter EJ Obiena

Filipino pole-vaulter EJ Obiena said he felt good to see efforts were being made to push through with the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Obiena, one of four Filipinos who have qualified for the Japan Games, has been training away from his family at the World Pole Vault Centre in Formia, Italy for a year now.

"Knowing that they're going to try to make it happen that helps you to recenter. That's going to be the goal for next year, that's the biggest competition, that's what I'm building up for," the 25-year-old said in an online interview with Dyan Castillejo.

"That's really helpful for me to have a little bit of assurance that I'm training for something."

Following a golden performance at the Southeast Asian Games in December 2019, Obiena's plans for 2020 were thrown in disarray after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

This forced him to a lengthy stay in Italy while putting his first Olympic appearance on hold.

This, however, did not stop him from training.

With the help of his coach Vitaly Petrov and training partner and Olympic champion Thiago Braz of Brazil, Obiena dished out some of his best performances in the European circuit.

At the 59th Ostrava Golden Spike competition in the Czech Republic, Obiena reached the top of the podium with a leap of 5.74 meters.

Obiena said his sports psychologist has helped him cope with homesickness.

"I've been out of the country for more than a year now . . . It helps me kind of not really disregard the fact that I'm far from home, but try to focus myself on the goals that I want to do and to achieve. Helps me to zone in a little bit more. To stay positive in all of these silly things that have been happening now, I wouldn't say silly but kind of outrageous now," he said.

Obiena also had issues with his back the previous year, but he said it has been managed now.

"We're trying to avoid that as much as we can, so when we get muscle tightness we work on it right away. From what this season showed me, I'm actually very capable of performing. It's just a matter of staying healthy, being able to train and get myself at the tip top shape when I need to be," he said.

The good thing about the Olympics being postponed was that it gave the reigning SEA Games champion extra time to prepare.

When asked if he has a target height to reach, he said it really depends on his progress in training.

"If it's going to be 6 meters, that's 6 meters. If it's going to be 6.10, it's 6.10. If 6.20, then 6.20," said Obiena.

Obiena is set to compete in tuneups starting January in Germany followed by another athletic circuit before the Olympic Games.

If everything goes well, then the Tokyo Olympics will push through on July 23 to August 8.