MMA: Brave CF nabs Global Promotion of the Year award

It was not only Filipino superstar Rolando Dy who experienced a fruitful 2020. Even his home promotion garnered recognition for its effort to work through the "new normal."

FightBook MMA bestowed the Global Promotion of the Year award on Brave Combat Federation for the fourth year in a row.

“It’s no surprise to me that BRAVE CF won the award. In 2020, they’re one of the few promotions in the world that dared to take the first step and brought hope to fighters like me who were exploring different means to survive during the pandemic. That’s truly commendable,” Dy said.

Founded by His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain in 2016, the organization overcame an array of challenges caused by pandemic in 2020, finding a way to stage a total of 12 live events in countries such as Slovenia, Romania, Sweden, and Bahrain.

In 2020, Bahrain turned into an isolated fight hub dubbed as “Kombat Kingdom” to host five of the promotion’s 12 shows.

Brave CF came to the rescue of the struggling European MMA scene by staging six cards in six weeks behind closed doors.

2020 also witnessed the coronation of new world champions such as Amin Ayoub at lightweight and Mohammad Fakhreddine at middleweight.

Meanwhile, new contenders emerged through the pandemic-raged year with the likes of Dy, Muhammad Mokaev, Mochamed Machaev and Benoit Saint Denis establishing themselves in their respective divisions.

The Bahrain-based MMA outfit paved the way for Dy’s career resurgence. He had a sensational year that saw him clinch the prestigious BRAVE CF Fighter of the Year trophy with two remarkable victories as a lightweight.

Most recently, it was announced that Dy signed a new multi-fight contract with BRAVE CF.

“They treat fighters with respect, and that’s very important to us. I am grateful to be part of this promotion and for the opportunity they gave me last year,” he said. “They can count on me that I will represent the promotion to the best of my ability.”

