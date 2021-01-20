MMA: Rolando Dy re-signs with BRAVE CF

Filipino MMA fighter Rolando Dy. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- After winning the promotion's Fighter of the Year award, Filipino mixed martial artist Rolando Dy has signed a new three-year contract with BRAVE Combat Federation.

The contract guarantees at least five bouts under the BRAVE CF banner for the 29-year-old Dy, who competes in the lightweight division.

Dy made his first BRAVE CF appearance in 2017 and expressed his delight at signing a contract extension.

"This organization took care of me when I was at the lowest point of my career as a professional fighter," revealed Dy, the son of former Filipino boxing champion Rolando Navarrete.

"Without hesitations, they gave me the opportunity to write a new chapter in my story as a combat sports competitor. Here I am today, one of the best fighters on their roster and in the world," he added.

"It's an honor to represent this organization on the global stage of this sport. I will surely do my best to give the fans and my supporters a performance to remember every time I step inside the cage."

Dy is coming off a sensational 2020 campaign, where he won two fights as a lightweight en route to winning the BRAVE CF Fighter of the Year award.

The Filipino had started to turn heads last year when he decided to move up one weight class and prevailed over Polish knockout artist Maciek Gierszewski at BRAVE CF 42 in September by way of razor-thin split decision.

He upped the ante two months later, accepting a bout against Josh Brewin at BRAVE CF 44 on short notice. But Dy pulled off the upset, earning a unanimous decision victory over Brewin who was the promotion's Breakout Fighter of the Year in 2019.

An encounter with division kingpin Amin Ayoub for the BRAVE CF lightweight world championship could be on the horizon for Dy later this year.

"I want that title shot in 2021," Dy declared.

"But if BRAVE CF thinks I have to prove it again, then so be it," he added. "I really don't mind. Line them up and I will keep knocking them down."

