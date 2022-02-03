Sisters Chandler (left) and Olivia McDaniel, who have played key roles for the Filipinas at the AFC Asia Cup, are the pride of their US-based parents. AFC

LOS ANGELES—As the Philippines national women's football team made history in the AFC Asia Cup semifinals by clinching a spot in the 2023 World Cup, Clint and Lindy McDaniel could not be any prouder of their two daughters.

Chandler McDaniel’s goal upset Thailand in the group stage, while Olivia made game-saving goals in the quarterfinals, helping the Filipinas clinach a spot in the 2023 World Cup.

"They had this pipe dream that one day the team would reach the World Cup and I have to be honest, as the Filipino wife I was like, it would be a long shot . . . It’s just a testimony to their love of the game," Lindy McDaniel said about her daughters.

"Their love of their daughters and these Filipino girls and our culture and doing it for our flag and our country. I can’t tel how important it is for my family personally to see the girls represent the Philippines," she added.

The McDaniels have been part of the national women's team journey to the World Cup. Their dad, Clint, who is a coach himself, had worked with Ernie Nierras for the past decade, helping him recruit and train players.

"We’ve been running the camps for 10 years so like 9 of the starters came in through those camps so it’s pretty exciting. It’s exciting to see them reach this level and come through the program and achieve this ultimate goal of getting to the World Cup," he said.

"I think all of the things they went through in the past really prepared them for this moment I just remembered 10 years ago when we started with the Philippine national team it was just this pipe dream that Clint and some of the other fathers that were involved, Filbert, Ernie Nierres, tray from here, Mark Mangune who did a lot of the scouting in California," Lindy added.

As they await the semifinals against South Korea, the couple sent off their son Finn to join the Philippines U23 Azkals team for the AFF Cup in Vietnam.

The Stallion Laguna FC midfielder acknowledged his sisters’ historic win makes him jealous, but it is motivating him.

"If anything it’s more motivating try to one up the sisters. They’re making the World Cup and at the same time it’s exciting, another chance to prove myself, another chance to show what this family is capable of, that it’s not just girls but the boys as well can prove themselves at the showing at the AFF and hopefully get some goals and see where we go from there," Finn said.

And while the McDaniel family is excited to see the women's semifinals match against South Korea on Wednesday night, and next week's U23 tournament, they've got 8-year-old Declan waiting in the wings.