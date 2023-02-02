MANILA - RSG Philippines will now be called RSG Slate Philippines, after its collaboration with a Singaporean esports organization.

The reigning Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia champs earlier teased a partnership with Singaporean esports organization Avium, which handles Slate Esports.

"Kami ngayon ay tatawaging RSG Slate Philippines. Ipagpapatuloy namin ang pagpapakitang gilas ng aming bangis at lakas makipagkumpetensya sa larangan ng esports,” the organization said in an announcement Wednesday morning.

Southeast Asian gaming organization Geek Fam has also collaborated with the same group for MPL S11 in Indonesia, as it rebranded as Geek Slate.

Geek Fam has Filipino ML:BB star Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy as its roamer.

In Singapore, Slate houses most of the former EVOS lineup, which ceased operations in the Lion City in late 2022.

Slate fell short of representing Singapore in the M4 World Championships, after succumbing to RSG Singapore, 3-4, in the grand finals.

RSG Slate Philippines will try to secure a bid to defend its MSC title in MPL Season 11, which serves as the qualification tournament to the regional competition to be held on June.