Analysis: Why losing his WBA belt shouldn’t bother Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao getting stripped of the WBA "super" welterweight strap has no effect on his stature as one of boxing's biggest superstars.

Fight analyst Dennis Principe said that even without a title, Pacquiao remained a highly marketable fighter.

"For his stature in the sport of boxing, with all due respect to the sanctioning bodies, wala iyan. It is something that he really doesn't need," Principe said.

In its most recent resolution, the WBA has decided to declare Pacquiao as "champion in recess" due to the fighter's inactivity.

He won the "super" title in July 2019 when he dominated American Keith Thurman. But Pacquiao, also a sitting senator, has not defended the belt since because of the pandemic.

But Principe pointed out that it is the sanctioning bodies that need to tap into the popularity of boxing stars such as Pacquiao.

This is especially true for the fighting senator, an 8-division champion considered the most exciting fighter of his generation.

"It's the organizations ang talagang may kailangan. While for the other boxers importante iyan, for the senator hindi naman talagang makakaapekto iyan," said Principe.

Besides, Pacquiao has other things to worry about.

"Ang dapat na intindihin ng camp ni Manny Pacquiao is sino ba talaga ang gusto nilang makalaban, kailan, ano ang setup because alam natin dahil sa pandemic, maraming nabago," Principe said.

"Kung iyan ang naging desisyon ng WBA, I don't think dapat pang pag-aksayahan ng panahong mag-inquire o mag-appeal. Dahil at the end of the day kapag nalaman nilang may laban na ang senator, baka pumila na naman iyan to offer iyong kanilang belt."

Principe was referring to the "Diamond title" crafted by the WBC when Pacquiao challenged Miguel Cotto in 2009.

"Doon mo makikita kung sino si Manny Pacquiao sa mundo ng boxing," Principe said.