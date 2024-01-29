Meralco, TNT punch PBA 3x3 quarterfinals tickets

MANILA — The Meralco Bolts are on target to win their third straight PBA 3x3 crown.

This after Patrick Fran’s squad swept its Pool A assignments at the league’s Season 3 Third Conference Leg 5 earlier today at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Paranaque as it continued its dominance in the PBA’s halfcourt scene.

The Bolts moved past the CAVITEX Braves, 17-15, and the NorthPort Batang Pier, 21-9, to clinch the first seed in their group.

On the other hand, the Braves eliminated the Batang Pier, 21-11, to also advance into tomorrow’s knockout quarterfinals.

In Pool B, TNT Triple Giga went 2-1, allowing them to also get into the next round.

TNT defeated the San Miguel Beermen, 21-12, and the Pioneer ElastoSeal Katibays, 21-12, right before being tripped by the Purefoods TJ Giants, 21-19.

Pioneer, for its part, fell to 1-2. Its lone win came against Purefoods, 21-18, which is why it is hoping for the Beermen to eliminate the TJ Giants tomorrow during the sister teams’ 11 a.m. bout.

Finally, MFASolver Tech Centrale was also spotless in their games today after toppling Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 21-20, and Blackwater Smooth Razor, 21-19.

Their 11:25 bout against Terrafirma Dyip 3x3 will decide who will be eliminated from their group. A win by MCFASolver will complicate things as it will result in a triple tie between Ginebra, Blackwater, and Terrafirma, while a win by the Dyip will oust Blackwater.

Ginebra and Blackwater both hold 1-2 records, but Ginebra has the upper hand as they defeated Blackwater, 20-16.

Tomorrow’s victors will get P100,000, the second placers will get P50,000, while the third placers are to bring home P30,000.