PBA: Meralco repeats against TNT, rules back-to-back 3x3 legs

The triumphant Meralco Bolts 3x3 squad. PBA Images.

MANILA —- The Meralco Bolts have imposed their dominance yet again in the PBA 3x3.

The Patrick Fran-coached squad defeated powerhouse TNT Triple Giga, 21-13, to clinch their second straight leg title in the league’s Season Three Third Conference Leg 4 on Tuesday at the Ayala Malls Circuit Makati.

Leading the Bolts’ attack was Joseph Sedurifa who poured in nine points in the title match, one of which included the game-winner with still 2:09 remaining in the game.

Meralco has now won three of the four legs in this conference so far, meaning that this is the third time that they got the Php 100,000 prize.

They swept Leg 4 after going spotless in their Pool Games yesterday, and have also defeated NorthPort Batang Pier in the quarterfinals, 21-17, and Blackwater Smooth Razor in the semifinals, 22-18.

Meanwhile, TNT, who also faltered against the Bolts in last week’s finals, were looking to finally win a leg in this conference after they defeated the Purefoods TJ Giants in the quarters, 21-9, and MCFASolver Tech Centrale in the semis, 21-18.

Triple Giga captured Php 50,000 after their championship appearance.

In the Battle for Third Place, Blackwater ruled over MCFASolver, 21-18, and leading to bringing home the Php 30,000 cash prize was Wendell Comboy’s 18 markers.

Blackwater ousted the San Miguel Beermen in the quarters, 17-16, while Tech Centrale eliminated the CAVITEX Braves, 21-17.

The scores

Finals:

Meralco (21) – Sedurifa 9, Manday 7, Manlangit 3, Batino 2.

TNT (13) – Vosotros 7, De Leon 5, Mendoza 1, Salem 0.



Battle for Third Place:

Blackwater (21) – Comboy 18, Bayla 2, Deles 1, Publico 0.

MCFASolver (18) – Ramirez 9, Vigil 6, Banal 2, Andrada 1.