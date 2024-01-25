UAAP: Jared Bahay's new home is Ateneo

Coach Tab Baldwin and Jared Bahay. Photo from Ateneo

MANILA – After waiving his commitment to the University of the Philippines, Jared Bahay has chosen a new home for his UAAP stint.

The top high school prospect said he is now suiting up for the Ateneo Blue Eagles, Ateneo said in a press release Thursday.

“I have decided to continue my studies at Ateneo de Manila and play for the Ateneo men's basketball team. I believe that sustaining my Jesuit education will help unlock and sharpen my potential to the fullest, both on and off the court," Bahay said.

Currently playing for the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, Bahay said sustaining his Jesuit education was crucial in his decision.

"Growing up and experiencing Cura Personalis at SHS-ADC, I am confident that their vision and holistic approach will contribute to my growth and maturity as a student, athlete, and person," he added.

He will be under the tutelage of champion coach Tab Baldwin on their quest to claim the UAAP men's basketball crown again.

"I look forward to joining Coach Tab, the team, and the rest of the Ateneo community soon. ‘Dugay nako nagdamgo nga makabot ko sa UAAP, ug pirting lipaya nako nga makaduwa ko para sa blue and white.’,”

Bahay is expected to join the Blue Eagles in UAAP Season 87 and is eligible to play for five years.

“We’re really happy that Jared opted to come to Ateneo. We’re very excited, knowing that he will be a significant part of our program moving forward,” said Baldwin.

He will be teamed up with former SHS-ADC Magis Eagles Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro along with former Batang Gilas teammates Kyle Gamber, Francis Nieto, Kobe Demisana, and Mason Amos.

Meanwhile, UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development (OASD) director Bo Perasol previously said that "outside forces" played in Bahay's decision to change nests and leave the UAAP Season 86 runners-up.

