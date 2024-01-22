Strong Group’s Kevin Quiambao. Handout Photo/Strong Group Athletics

MANILA — Strong Group Athletics is undefeated in the Dubai International Basketball Championships so far after three games.

The Charles Tiu-mentored team went 3-0 after its victory over Homenetmen-Lebanon, 104-95, early Monday morning (PH time), as they played their third consecutive assignment in as many days.

This didn’t matter, however, as NBA veterans Dwight Howard, Andray Blatche, and Andre Roberson displayed their talent and proved that the clamor for their presence on the team was just as good as advertised.

The one-time NBA champion delivered a 32-point, seven-rebound, five-block performance to lead the Filipinos over a gutsy Lebanon squad who had the lead over PH after the first half.

The former Brooklyn Nets stretch big added 18 points, 15 of which came from five treys in the final quarter, and the former NBA All-Defense Team member had 13 markers and eight rebounds.

Howard’s dunks and post presence, and Blatche’s hot hands helped SGA overcome a 77-76 lead by Lebanon with still over seven minutes remaining in the game, with the duo leading a 16-6 barrage in just three minutes.

It was local star and reigning UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao, however, who actually jump-started that run. KQ assisted on Blatche’s triple to overtake Lebanon, 79-77, at the 6:47 mark. He also delivered the finishing blow for SGA as he drained a triple with still 1:30 remaining to extend their lead to eight, 99-91.

Quiambao ended the night with 19 points, four rebounds, and four assists, just a day after he poured in 24 markers including a perfect six-of-six shooting from beyond the arc.

Before this, he tallied 13 points in their first win, making him average a team-high 18.6 points, as well as 4.0 boards and 3.0 assists after three games.

He has consistently finished in double digits in every game, and following him is Howard who is averaging 17.0 ppg, Roberson (11.0 ppg), McKenzie Moore (10.3 ppg), and Blatche (10.0 ppg).

It is now up for KQ and the rest of SGA to continue with these performances, especially since they still have two games left in the elimination round.

They will face Beirut tomorrow before closing out their elimination assignments on the 24th against Libya.

The scores:

Strong Group (104) - Howard 32, Quiambao 19, Blatche 18, Roberson 13, Moore 12, Baltazar 8, Heading 2, Sanchez 0, Cagulangan 0, Escandor 0.

Homenetmen (95) – Lofton 32, Hadidian 21, Holman 18, Jackson 16, Khalil 2, Salem 1, Ajemian 0, Akiki 0.

Quarters: 17-24, 42-48, 71-67, 104-95.