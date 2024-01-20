Will Tim Cone be the permanent head coach of Gilas?

Ginebra coach Tim Cone. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA — Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone kept it simple when asked about whether he will be the permanent coach of Gilas Pilipinas.

“There’s nothing to ask me about Gilas,” he told reporters following Ginebra’s quarterfinals win against the NorthPort Batang Pier on Friday.

The winningest coach in PBA history has reportedly been eyed as the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP)’s permanent coach in the next four years, but Cone bared that for now, there is nothing set in stone.

“There’s [still] nothing going on. We’ve had some conversations, but there’s nothing that’s been done so far. Everybody’s jumped the gun on this,” he added. “I think that’s up to the SBP, and I think they’re still up in the air about it.”

Cone revealed that he’s had some discussions with the SBP, but he does not want to put out any details about their talks.

“Last week I spoke to them, but I think everybody’s kind of jumping the gun here,” the former San Mig Coffee Mixers coach said.

“I have had some conversations with them, but there’s nothing definite. I think we have to wait for their announcement and how they wanna do it if I’m the guy.”

Clarified if there is already a deal or an agreement between him and the SBP, here’s what Cone had to say:

“No, not yet. From my end, it’s kind of a ‘not yet’, I’m not sure. They’ve interviewed me, but there’s no firm answer yet. That’s where we are.”

Gilas would be competing in next month’s window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, but Cone remained adamant about his current stance.

“I know that they’re kind of in a hurry because the February window’s in a few weeks, but it’s not on me to announce anything or say anything, It’s really on the SBP.”

“You wanna find out what’s really happening, you go to the source. It’s not on me to say anything at this point, They’re the ones making the decisions, not me,” he added, reiterating that his focus for now is Ginebra’s semifinals bout against the San Miguel Beermen.

“It’s always 100% commitment to Ginebra.”

