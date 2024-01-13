Kai Sotto hopes to play for Tim Cone in Gilas

Gilas Pilipinas’ Kai Sotto and head coach Tim Cone. Photo by Jonathan Cellona and Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — If the opportunity arises, Kai Sotto said that he is hoping to play for Gilas Pilipinas yet again.

The 7-foot-3 Gilas center expressed this on Friday during their Japan B.League Media Availability, and Sotto shared that he is also looking forward to playing for the PBA’s winningest coach — present Gilas coach Tim Cone.

“Siyempre naman. Ako, never naman akong humindi sa National Team, the former Ateneo Blue Eagle told reporters via Zoom.

“As long as healthy ako, wala akong injury, wala akong games ng time na ‘yon, edi of course. Kung kuhain nila ako, always willing ako maglaro para sa bansa natin. Lalo’t ngayon na we’re doing well with Coach Tim. Excited ako maglaro with Coach Tim kung kailan man,” he added.

Cone took over Gilas’ head coach position during their preparations for the 19th Asian Games last year, and he was instrumental in the Filipinos’ triumph as they captured their first gold in the Asiad’s basketball tournament in over six decades.

On the other hand, Sotto bared that his dad, former Alaska big man Ervin, told him countless experiences about the storied Aces mentor when he previously laced his kicks for the now two-time Grandslam Champion coach.

This had him enticed to get the opportunity to also play under Cone’s tutelage.

“Yung tatay ko ang daming stories about coach Tim, so kung bigyan ako ng chance makapaglaro sa National Team, I’m looking forward to it,” shared Kai.

Cone was a part of Chot Reyes’ coaching staff during the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. It was one of the longest times that Sotto had the opportunity to be together with Coach Tim and work alongside him during Gilas’ training camps.

This, according to the former Orlando Magic Summer League player, was one of his many World Cup experiences that he is grateful for.

“Sa past Gilas na nalaruan ko, kahit assistant siya, ang dami kong natutunan sa kanya. Offensively and defensively, ang dami niyang natuturo.”

In addition, the Yokohama B-Corsairs center also thinks that playing under the Barangay Ginebra mentor can do wonders for him as he continues his journey to hopefully, an NBA career.

“Willing learner ako, ang dami kong tanong, and siya lagi yung tinatanong ko,” Sotto revealed.

“I think, yung buong magiging experience ko under kay coach Tim in the future, magiging malaking bagay para sa’kin.”

Sotto is playing with Yokohama in the ongoing B.League season, with this being a part of his plans to reach the NBA.

Gilas, on the other hand, is expected to next see action in July when they take part in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament as the Filipino hoopers hope to book a ticket in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

It is now up to the basketball gods whether they will make the stars align as both parties can indeed benefit if Sotto would don the country’s colors over the summer.

