Mika Reyes moving to PLDT: Fresh start, same goal

"A fresh start."

That's what enticed Mika Reyes to sign with the PDLT Home High Speed Hitters for the upcoming 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season.

"Siguro from all the years that I've been with different teams, adapting to change has been something na natutunan ko na talaga," said the former Sta. Lucia player in the PVL website.

Among the things Reyes will have to adapt to is the coaching system of new PLDT coach George Pascua.

"With Coach George, experienced coach na rin siya before, I trust that we will all learn a lot from him," she said.

PVL is looking to launch the season on February 16 with the Open Conference.

One of the things Reyes is looking forward to the team is getting to play with people she's already familiar with like Rhea Dimaculangan, Dell Palomata, and Jovie Prado.

"'Yung isa sa nagpapa-excite sa akin ay 'yung mga makakasama ko dito sa team, a chunk of it are people I'm close with, so that really helps a lot na may mga sobrang kilala na ako na mga makakasama ko," she said.

"Extra comfortability na din ba. New team, fresh start pero same goal pa rin naman kahit saan ako magpunta, to learn as much as I can and be able to contribute in any way I can."