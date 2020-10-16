Jerome Ponce and Mika Reyes wipe traces of their relationship on Instagram

Jerome Ponce and Mika Reyes pose together in 2019. Instagram: @mrjeromeponce

MANILA — Have Jerome Ponce and Mika Reyes separated?

This was the question among fans of the couple early this week, after hawk-eyed followers noticed that the actor and the volleyball star no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Ponce, 25, and Reyes, 26, also appear to have wiped traces of their relationship on their personal social media accounts, prompting speculation that they have broken up.

Neither of the two has issued a statement on their relationship.

Ponce and Reyes first went public with their relationship in February 2017, a year after they first rumored to be dating each other.

