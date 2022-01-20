PVL: Mika Reyes signs with PLDT

Mika Reyes will be joining the PLDT Home Fibr High Speed Hitters. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Mika Reyes is the latest signing of PLDT Home Fibr.

After a long deliberation with her camp, the veteran middle blocker has decided to join the High Speed Hitters for the upcoming season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

"Unang-una, siyempre malaking factor 'yung team composition kasi PLDT was looking for middles," said Reyes of her decision.

"Tapos out of all teams that made an offer, sila Sir Bajjie [Del Rosario, team manager] ang talagang naramdaman ko who really wants me. Nagulat ako na sobrang interested nila na kunin ako sa team so I'm very grateful," she added.

In PLDT, Reyes reunites with Rhea Dimaculangan, with whom she won three championships during their time in Petron from 2017-19 in the Philippine Superliga. In addition, she gets to play alongside former Sta. Lucia players Dell Palomata and Jovie Prado.

"Maganda ring time ito compared to time namin before. This time, may mashe-share na kami sa isa't isa ni Ate Rhea. Iba na rin 'yung level ng paglalaro namin ngayon. After three years, magkakasama na kami muli at mas madami na na-experience namin now," said Reyes.

Reyes is also excited to learn from new PLDT head coach George Pascua, whom she has previously played against in the PSL.

"To be honest, never ko pa siya nakasama," shared Reyes. "Magandang experience ito for me to adjust sa system niya. Especially now na target is next month mag-start, kailangan mag-adapt ako kagad sa system niya."

"Nagtitiwala ako sa goals niya for the team and same sa bago kong mga teammates," she added.

Other new additions to PLDT are Kath Arado, Jessey De Leon, Mean Mendrez, Wendy Semana, Fiola Ceballos, and Lhara Clavano.

Besides Dimaculangan, the team retained Chin Basas, Eli Soyud, and Nieza Viray.

PLDT finished seventh in the 2021 PVL Open Conference, but expectations are soaring for the High Speed Hitters after they landed several high-profile free agents.

While no stranger to pressure, Reyes stressed that the High Speed Hitters need time to jell together before they can hit their stride.

"I'm a team player and as long as we work out namin 'yung chemistry, makakatulong 'yun sa amin. Talagang nag-revamp din 'yung PLDT now so magiging challenge sa amin 'yung chemistry."