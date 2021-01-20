Pacquiao camp to McGregor: Let’s ‘finalize’ megafight after your weekend bout

Manny Pacquiao told MMA superstar Conor McGregor to focus first on his UFC fight against Dustin Poirier this weekend before entertaining thoughts fighting Pacquiao in a boxing bout.

Pacquiao, who has already made known his intention to face McGregor, will be watching McGregor's fight live via pay-per-view from his home in Dasmariñas Village, Makati City.

The McGregor-Poirier clash is on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The 8-division champion is expected to study McGregor's tendencies, which might come in handy should they actually fight.

“The moment Senator MP signed up with the Paradigm Sports Management since early last year . . . Part of their talks is to set up their duel and it is really a no-brainer (that they will fight),” said Pacquiao’s special assistant Jayke Joson.

McGregor was quoted in a report by sports.net.ca it is almost certain he will meet the fighting senator in 2021.

“It’s almost a certainty,” McGregor said.

“I am hearing there’s contract and all coming. It’s that close. So, I don’t, I haven’t spoke – it should happen 2021. Like I said, I want to get my MMA game going a bit more as well.”

But Joson said the Irishman should get past Poirier first so they can finetune their contract.

Pacquiao business manager Arnold Vegafria and Paradigm president Audie Attar have been discussing the superfight since last year.

Vegafria, for his part, said Pacquiao's camp is just waiting for McGregor to finish his bout against Poirier.

“After January 23, that’s the time we can finalize everything,” said Vegafria.

Pacquiao's business manager was supposedly scheduled to fly to Abu Dhabi on Tuesday for the McGregor fight but was postponed because of quarantine restrictions due to the new COVID-19 variant.

