Boxing: McGregor says Pacquiao fight 'should happen in 2021'

MANILA, Philippines -- Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is staying ready should a fight against boxing icon Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao materialize this year.

The Irishman is coming out of retirement this weekend, when he takes on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Fight Island.

It will be his first fight since a 40-second demolition of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020; he announced his retirement in June last year.

But even while he was retired, McGregor kept teasing a potential fight against the Filipino boxing legend. He signed a deal to fight Poirier last November, but made it clear that a showdown against Pacquiao is still on his mind.

"It's almost a certainty," said McGregor in an interview with SportsNet. "I'm hearing there's a contract and all coming… There's a contract. It's that close."

While he admits that he has not spoken with the Pacquiao camp, McGregor also stressed that the fight "should happen in 2021."

If it pushes through, it will only be the second time that McGregor has fought in a professional boxing match.

In August 2017, he memorably took on unbeaten American Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a high-profile showdown that became one of the most lucrative events in boxing history. McGregor held his own in the first few rounds but was stopped by Mayweather in the tenth.

While he failed to inflict a loss on Mayweather's record, the 32-year-old McGregor is confident that he can handle Pacquiao.

"Look man, I'm fighting somebody who's a southpaw. Manny's a southpaw," he said. "I'm fighting professional boxers in the gym, sparring with professional southpaw boxers in the gym."

This, says McGregor, is in preparation not just for Poirier, but also the "Pacman."

"I'm ready for whatever," he guaranteed. "In this game, anything can happen. You just gotta be ready and stay prepared, and that's the way I am."

Pacquiao, who was inactive for the entirety of 2020, is certainly open to the idea of fighting McGregor.

In an interview on ANC's "Headstart" last December, Pacquiao said he plans to fight at least once in 2021 -- and McGregor is among the fighters he wants to face.

"Sa akin, McGregor," Pacquiao answered when asked who he would like to fight first among his challengers, a list that also includes unbeaten boxers Errol Spence and Terence Crawford.

"Because I want to experience to fight an MMA fighter," he explained.

Pacquiao last fought in July 2019 when he claimed a split decision win over American boxer Keith Thurman to claim the WBA welterweight championship.

