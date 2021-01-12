Boxing: Holyfield willing to help McGregor prepare vs Pacquiao

It will be hard for McGregor, Holyfield says

If Conor McGregor gets his wish to fight Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match, boxing legend Evander Holyfield will be there to help the Irish superstar prepare.

Holyfield said it doesn't necessarily mean he'll be standing in as a coach, but he said he can give the MMA fighter some pointers that the latter did not get when he fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.

"If I was asked then I would go out to him and say to him, 'You know what, do this thing,'" said Holyfield in a report by The Sun.

"The thing is that I’m not a ‘coach’. I can give him good advice, but I’d have someone else hold the hand pads – I don’t know how to hold hand pads! – I came up hitting hands pads."

Holyfield reigned as the undisputed champion at cruiserweight in the late 1980s and at heavyweight in the early 1990s, and remains the only boxer in history to win the undisputed championship in two weight classes.

He is best remembered for his monumental fights against Riddick Bowe and Mike Tyson.

Holyfield admitted Pacquiao has the edge when it comes to boxing since he has been doing it all his life.

"It makes it even more difficult because, as I said, Pacquiao has been doing it all his life and his hand routine is perfect," said the boxing legend.

This does not mean McGregor has no chance against Pacquiao, he said.

"Well, (McGregor's) got longer arms. So he has reach advantage.

"So he has to keep Pacquiao to the side and throw the punches straight, which is going to be difficult. You’re talking about fighting somebody who has been doing boxing their whole life."

The Irishman is set to face Dustin Poirier in a rematch in UFC 257 this weekend.

In 2017, McGregor figured in a "Money Fight" against Mayweather. The crafty American stopped him in 10 rounds.