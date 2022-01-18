Volleyball: Sue Roces announces retirement

Sue Roces (3) last played for Perlas before retiring from volleyball. PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran spiker Sue Roces, one of the most decorated players in the local volleyball scene, has decided to retire from the sport.

Roces, 37, announced the development on Abante Tonite's Sportalakan show, where she expressed her happiness with her career.

"First time ko ia-announce na ngayong 2022 para sa mga naging fans ko, lahat ng coaches at teammates ko, at fans ng Perlas, I’ve decided to retire," said Roces.

"Happy naman na ako. Pinag-isipan ko na 'yun last year pa bago mag-end 'yung taon. So decided na ako mag-retire sa paglalaro," she added. "Hindi niyo na ako makikita sa loob ng playing court."

Roces first gained notice while playing for the University of the East in UAAP, where she competed in both indoor and beach. She was the Rookie of the Year in Season 65.

She went on to compete in what was then the Shakey's V-League, winning several titles, before joining the Perlas Spikers in 2017. She would play for Perlas until her retirement. The squad is taking a leave of absence from the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) this season.