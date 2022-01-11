Perlas Spikers will not be participating in the coming 2022 season of the Premier Volleyball League, the second club to make the decision citing the ongoing pandemic.

“We regret to inform everyone that with the ongoing pandemic, the Perlas management has decided to take a leave of absence in the upcoming PVL tournament,” the team said in its announcement.

"We wish the tournament well and we continue to support the growth of Philippine volleyball."

A number of its players have already made their transfers to other PVL clubs prior to Perlas' announcement.

Dzi Gervacio has signed with F2 Logistics, while Jem Ferrer and Cherry Nunag moved to Choco Mucho as Gel Cayuna teamed up with Cignal. On Tuesday, Nicole Tiamzon has joined Petro Gazz.