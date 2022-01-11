MANILA -- Petro Gazz has signed former Perlas Spiker Nicole Tiamzon as they prepare for the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season.

"Let’s all welcome, one of the biggest hearts for the next generation aspiring volleyball players, founder & director of Spike and Serve Philippines Inc.," Petro Gazz announced.

“Nicole Tiamzon, all ‘Gazzed Up’ to inspire more people out there with her level of play!”

Tiamzon, who was with the Perlas Spikers since 2017, will join Angels' returnees Cienne Cruz, Djanel Cheng, and Jonah Sabete.

The transfers will address the exit of Ria Meneses, Kath Arado, Ces Molina, Jerrili Malabanan, Alina Bicar, Ivy Perez, Mean Mendrez, Jessey De Leon, and Rica Enclona.