The Tuguegarao Perlas Spikers improved to 2-1 in the PNVF Champions League. Photo courtesy of the PNVF.

The Tuguegarao Perlas Spikers made it two wins in a row on Monday after a comfortable 25-10, 25-5, 25-14 triumph over Baguio in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League.

The Pearls built on a four-set win over California Precision Sports Sunday to improve to 2-1 in the competition held in a bubble at the Aquamarine Recreational Center in Lipa City, Batangas.

Tuguegarao raced to a quick start in the first two sets -- including a huge 7-0 lead in Set 2 -- to put the Lady Highlanders away early.

Baguio gained some momentum in Set 3, however, and trailed by just four points, 14-10, midway through before Perlas found their footing.

Their service game allowed Tuguegarao to pull away, with Jho Maraguinot pushing the lead to 19-10 before the Pearls cruised to victory.

Baguio remains winless in three matches, and have yet to take a set in the Champions League.

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with Baguio taking on the youthful California Precision Sports squad at 1:30 p.m., while Tuguegarao battles powerhouse F2 Logisitcs at 4 p.m.