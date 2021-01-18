Volleyball: PVF's Cantada rejects POC's 'solution' ahead of elections

PVF President Edgardo "Boy" Cantada.

MANILA, Philippines -- Before it can be officially formed, the country's new volleyball federation is already rocked by the withdrawal of one of its stakeholders.

The Philippine Volleyball Federation (PVF), through its president Edgardo "Boy" Cantada, announced Monday that it does not accept the solution proposed by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) to resolve the leadership row in the sport.

The POC, led by President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, met with volleyball stakeholders last Saturday to discuss the upcoming elections for the national sports association (NSA). The PVF was represented by secretary general Rustico "Otie" Camangian.

Also present in the meeting were representatives of the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI) and Sports Vision, the body that organizes the Premier Volleyball League. Ramon "Tats" Suzara, who is part of the new Alliances of Philippine Volleyball Inc. (APVI), also attended.

In a statement, Cantada expressed his disappointment at the proposed resolutions for the leadership problems that have long hounded the local volleyball scene.

"We attended the meeting you set last January 16, 2021 at Shangri-La Hotel to show our sincere desire and true intention to finally see an end to the long-standing problem in Philippine volleyball. We attended to finally see a fair resolution to the crisis that continues to divide and cripple Philippine volleyball," Cantada said, as he addressed his message to Tolentino.

"But the conditions and parameters you set for the immediate resolution of the problem are unacceptable," he stressed.

While elections were scheduled for January 25, it was reported that the POC proposed that the 13 positions up for grabs would be divided equally among the stakeholders -- the PVF, the LVPI, and the APVI. Suzara was reportedly being groomed as the president, while Ricky Palou -- who heads Sports Vision -- would be the treasurer.

The PVF would be given four positions in the board, with the LVPI and the APVI also getting four spots each. The 13th position will be occupied by a POC representative.

Cantada, in another statement, called the whole enterprise "a big farce."

"Pre-determined na the assignment of specific titles/positions, giving the presidency and treasury to the favored party, and the right of the president to appoint his secretary-general," he said. "Parang tumama sa grand lotto."

"The second party gets the chairmanship and auditor positions, while the other gets the vice-presidency and maybe sergeant at arms," he added. "I only realize now na ganito pala ang democratic and transparent general election."

"A general election without casting of votes," he said.

Cantada said it was not what they expected to happen when they attended the meeting, which was ostensibly held so that the "terms and conditions" of the upcoming elections would be discussed.

He stressed that the PVF could not accept the POC's proposal, particularly the designation of Suzara and Palou as president and treasurer, respectively. Cantada claimed that Suzara and Palou "were at the forefront of sinister moves to disenfranchise PVF," and thus they cannot work with them.

"Second, we cannot accept the condition that PVF must be replaced with a new group," Cantada also said, as that the FIVB General Assembly "voted to keep PVF" as a member of the federation.

"Because of these, we regretfully reject the solution that you propose," he added.

The POC had withdrawn its recognition of the PVF as the country's volleyball federation in 2014 after a leadership crisis within the organization. The LVPI was formed soon after, and it went on to organize FIVB tournaments and send national teams to competitions including the Southeast Asian Games and the Asian Games.

However, the FIVB has only recognized LVPI as a "provisional member," while it has not fully struck out the PVF, as it remains affiliated with the federation though without any rights.

The FIVB had requested the POC to hold elections for a volleyball NSA ahead of the federation's World Congress, scheduled for February 5 to 7 in a virtual setting.

