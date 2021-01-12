POC to supervise volleyball elections, as FIVB seeks legitimate NSA

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Tuesday announced that it will supervise the elections for the national sports association for volleyball later this month.

This is upon the request of the sport's governing body, the FIVB, which does not recognize either the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. or the Philippine Volleyball Federation as the official national sports association (NSA) for volleyball in the Philippines.

POC president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino confirmed they will be hands-on in the electoral process, which is set either in the third or fourth week of January.

The FIVB, through its director general Fabio Azevedo, wrote Tolentino last December 7 to reiterate the international federation's desire for Philippine volleyball to hold elections. This was already the second time that FIVB communicated with the POC after it first wrote Tolentino in August 2020.

"There was already a request from the FIVB some time ago to hold a volleyball election before the FIVB's general assembly this February," Tolentino said.

"Without a legitimate NSA, we cannot send national teams to FIVB-sanctioned tournaments abroad," he pointed out. "Therefore, we will ask all volleyball stakeholders to cooperate and participate in the elections."

Tolentino was speaking after the POC Executive Board held its first meeting for 2021 at the East Ocean Garden Restaurant in Pasay City.

In his December letter, Azevedo stressed that the FIVB wants the Philippine volleyball body to be formed before its World Congress that will be held virtually on February 5 to 7.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to kindly ask you to schedule a date as soon as possible for these democratic elections with the participation of all relevant stakeholders," wrote Azevedo, who also congratulated Tolentino for his election as POC head.

Tolentino stressed that the matter was "urgent."

"The FIVB wanted to recognize a legitimate volleyball NSA before its World Congress," he said.

Tolentino said a committee will be created to supervise the volleyball NSA elections.

Related video: