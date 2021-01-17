Volleyball elections set for January 25

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino (third from left) and volleyball stake holders (from left) Ariel Paredes, Ramon "Tats" Suzara and Rustico "Otie" Camangian pose for unity. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) will oversee the elections of new officers of the country's new federation for volleyball on January 25 at the East Ocean Seafoods Restaurant in Parañaque City.

The crucial elections were scheduled after POC President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino met with stakeholders of Philippine volleyball on Saturday at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel.

There, the groundwork was laid for the creation of a new national federation for the sport, which will secure recognition from its world governing body, the FIVB. The organization does not recognize either the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI) or the Philippine Volleyball Federation (PVF) as an official federation.

"Volleyball is already unified at last, and the true winner here is Philippine volleyball," Tolentino said in a statement.

According to Tolentino, the new national sports federation for volleyball -- which has yet to assume an official name -- will be composed of 13 positions from the chairman, president, and down to the members of the board.

The deadline of submission and validation of voting members is on Monday, January 18. The official nomination of candidates is on Wednesday.

With Tolentino in the meeting were POC secretary General Atty. Ed Gastanes, membership and accreditation committee head Atty. Billy Sumagui, and legal officer Atty. Wharton Chan.

Attending the meeting were Alliances of Philippine Volleyball Inc.'s Ramon "Tats" Suzara, LVPI secretary general Ariel Paredes and PVF secretary general Rustico “Otie” Camangian.

Joining them were Ricky Palou and Tony Boy Liao of Sports Vision that organizes the Premier Volleyball League.

"We will report this to the FIVB and we're going to invite them in the elections through video link," Tolentino said.

The FIVB requested the POC to supervise the creation -- through general elections -- of the national sports association. The international body withdrew its recognition of a Philippine federation in 2016.