PBA: Alaska's Teng welcomes unexpected break

Alaska's Jeron Teng in action. File photo. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The unexpected break in action in the PBA may just prove to be a "blessing in disguise" for the Alaska Aces, according to swingman Jeron Teng.

The Aces have compiled a 3-2 record so far in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, snapping a two-game skid in their last game on December 22 where they routed Blackwater, 98-75.

But the win didn't come without some cost for Alaska, as their prolific import, Olu Ashaolu, sustained a calf injury in the game and exited in the third quarter.

"Itong break na 'to, dahil siyempre sa surge ng cases, naging blessing in disguise siya for us. Kasi 'yung import namin, nagka-minor injury siya before, during our last game," Teng told former PBA commissioner Noli Eala on "Power and Play" this weekend.

"So ngayon na may mahaba kaming rest period, or may break from the games, I think it will benefit him, kasi he'd have more time to recover," he added.

Ashaolu was putting up 19.8 points and 11.6 rebounds per game in his first five appearances for the Aces.

The PBA had been forced to halt the conference due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, and it remains to be seen when games can resume. Ball clubs have also been barred from holding scrimmages, and training is limited to small-group sessions.

Teng, who was averaging 12.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game before the stoppage of play, said that their 3-2 record was "not bad."

"Pero siyempre, we know that we can improve more," he said. "Super excited kami makabalik ulit and see what we can achieve this conference."