TNT guard Kim Aurin drives to the hoop against the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters in their 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup game, January 14, 2024 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images.

MANILA — With their backs against the wall, a depleted TNT Tropang Giga squad was looking for all the help that they could get for them to enter the PBA Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals.

Jayson Castro and RR Pogoy just came back from their respective injuries, and they are playing with a new import in Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson, Rondae’s brother, which is why TNT was looking for an extra kick on the offensive end.

Then comes Kim Aurin, a player they just previously got from the unrestricted free agent list after he was left unsigned by the team that drafted him, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

Needing a win to avoid complications in their campaign, the former Perpetual Alta delivered the best game of his young professional career in TNT's 116-96 win over the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters on Sunday.

The win secured TNT's place in the quarterfinals as the eighth seed.

“Nagulat ako first five ako,” said the former Ginebra 3x3 player, who fired 18 points, nine of which came from the three-point area, while also grabbing three boards.

“Sa isip ko, sa utak ko, kailangan maka contribute ako sa team,” he added.

Aurin, who has conference averages of 4.3 markers, 1.3 boards, and 0.9 dimes, was previously only seeing limited limits with TNT, which is why he was keen on repaying the opportunity that was entrusted unto him by head coach Jojo Lastimosa and the rest of Tropang Giga’s coaches.

“Kasi yung tiwala nga na binigay ni coach Jolas, ng mga coaches, kailangan suklian,” he added, while also sharing how his teammates have played a part in his continuous improvement.

“Every training, talagang sinasabihan nila ako, kung ano mga mali ko, para ma-improve ko.”

Lastimosa said that Aurin was deserving of the chance that he got on Sunday night, given TNT's depleted lineup.

“I think he deserves all the minutes that he is getting right now. We talked about starting him because we are looking for a scorer,” added the former Alaska Aces star.

“Kailangan namin ng scorer, and si Kim, that’s one of his strongest skills. We know that he can score,” expressed Lastimosa, while also sharing why they took a chance on Aurin.

“Nakita ko siya sa 3x3, kasi nanonood ako ng mga games nila. I saw some potential, I just hope that he continues to work hard.

“He has a lot to prove. Ang daming umayaw sa kanya noong gusto niya mag five-on-five. We gave him a six-month contract, and now, we’re looking at a guy who’s probably gonna play a little bit more [than that]. He deserves what he’s getting right now.

Still, he wants Aurin to strive more, especially on the other end of the court.

“Problema lang ni Kim minsan, sa defense nawawala siya. He’s still trying to get into the system and how we do things defensively,” said Lastimosa.

“There was even a point in the game na I put him out because he made a mistake, but ang maganda dun is he was able to respond.”

Aurin would now be looking to at least duplicate his numbers as it will be crucial in TNT’s campaign in the quarterfinals, especially since they will be facing the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots with a twice-to-beat disadvantage.

Their bout is scheduled on Wednesday, 8 PM, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.