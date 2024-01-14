TNT dominates Phoenix to complete PBA q’finals cast

TNT's Kim Aurin puts up a shot against Phoenix Super LPG in their 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup elimination round game, January 14, 2024 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images.

MANILA — The TNT Tropang Giga have avoided further complications in their hopes of salvaging a quarterfinals spot.

The Jolas Lastimosa-led squad dominated the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters, 116-96, at the 2023-2024 PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

They now complete the quarterfinals cast, and they will face the red-hot Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots in the next round.

Meanwhile, Phoenix fell to the fourth seed but they will still have a twice-to-beat advantage against the No. 5 Meralco Bolts.

Phoenix concluded their elimination round campaign at 8-3, tied with San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra in the standings, but their inferior quotient slid them down to no.4.

TNT, on the other hand, improved to 5-6. They avoided the need to face their sister squad NLEX Road Warriors to determine who will enter the playoffs.