TNT dominates Phoenix to complete PBA q’finals cast

MANILA — The TNT Tropang Giga have avoided further complications in their hopes of salvaging a quarterfinals spot.
The Jolas Lastimosa-led squad dominated the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters, 116-96, at the 2023-2024 PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.
They now complete the quarterfinals cast, and they will face the red-hot Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots in the next round.
Meanwhile, Phoenix fell to the fourth seed but they will still have a twice-to-beat advantage against the No. 5 Meralco Bolts.
Phoenix concluded their elimination round campaign at 8-3, tied with San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra in the standings, but their inferior quotient slid them down to no.4.
TNT, on the other hand, improved to 5-6. They avoided the need to face their sister squad NLEX Road Warriors to determine who will enter the playoffs.