PLDT Home will be known as the High Speed Hitters this coming Premier Volleyball League season — as they drop its previous moniker Fibr Power Hitters — the club announced on social media Thursday night.

PLDT has had quite a number of nicknames through the years.

Back in 2014, they carried the name Telpad Turbo Boosters. A year later, they became the Home Ultera Ultra Fast Hitters before becoming the Home Fibr Power Hitters in 2021.

PLDT Home is also expected to name a new coach and several new players, after parting ways with Roger Gorayeb, who called the shots int he last 8 years.