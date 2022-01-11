Roger Gorayeb leaves PLDT with grateful heart

Photo from Premier Volleyball League

The PLDT Home Fibr will be parading a new coach in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) after multi-titled coach Roger Gorayeb left the team.

Gorayeb parted ways with PLDT as the company no longer renewed his contract after eight years of service, a report in Tiebreaker Times said.

“Wala na ako sa PLDT but still very grateful ako sa kompanya," he said.

According to the veteran tactician, he remained thankful for the company, especially for taking care of him when he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2019.

“Very grateful ako sa PLDT and memorable talaga yung last eight years. Kahit nung nagkasakit at parang mamamatay na ako nung 2019, hindi nila ako pinabayaan. Talagang nagpapasalamat ako sa kanila,” Gorayeb said.

In 2013, Gorayeb took the helm for PLDT in the MVP Olympics. This was followed by a coaching position for the Speed Boosters in the Philippine Superliga before transferring to Shakey's V-League.

PLDT ruled the 2015 Open and Reinforced Conference behind Gorayeb, who also led the PLDT-backed Philippine Women's Under-23 Volleyball Team in the 2015 Asian Championships.

In 2018, Gorayeb returned to the MVP Group to coach the PayMaya High Flyers. A year later, PLDT rebuilt its team and joined the PSL.

The team finished seventh in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League with a 3-6 win-loss card.

George Pascua is reportedly set to take over the PLDT team but has not responded to messages from ABS-CBN News.