PVL: Creamline makes quick work of PLDT to stay unbeaten

Celine Domingo of Creamline attacks the PLDT net defense. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Creamline got contributions from virtually every player in a swift 25-16, 25-12, 25-13 victory over the PLDT Home Fibr Hitters on Sunday at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

The Cool Smashers have now won four straight games in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference. This is their 24th consecutive win dating back to the 2019 edition of the event, which they swept en route to the title.

Playmaker Jia Morado earned Player of the Game honors after tallying 19 excellent sets on top of three points.

This story will be updated.