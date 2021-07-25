PVL: BaliPure's Bombita earns Player of the Week honors

Grazielle Bombita of BaliPure. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Grazielle Bombita's decision to return to her original team is already paying off.

Bombita was courted by three different teams when Motolite folded earlier this year -- Choco Mucho, Cignal HD, and BaliPure. She ended up signing with the Purest Water Defenders, the team where she started off her career in the Premier Volleyball League.

It seems that Bombita made the right decision. After the first week of the PVL Open Conference, the 5-foot-9 outside hitter from the University of Nueva Caceres is leading the league in scoring, having averaged 21 points per match in their first two assignments.

This includes a 24-point outing in BaliPure's massive 19-25, 25-19, 13-25, 27-25, 15-12 upset of erstwhile unbeaten Chery Tiggo last Thursday.

It was a bounce back victory for the Water Defenders, who suffered a 25-16, 25-27, 25-21, 26-24 defeat at the hands of Army just two days prior that saw Bombita's 18 points go for naught.

For her efforts, the first PVL Press Corps honored her with the first Player of the Week citation this season.

Bombita bested the Creamline duo of Alyssa Valdez and Michele Gumabao; Choco Mucho's Kat Tolentino and Deanna Wong; Petro Gazz's Ria Meneses; and Chery Tiggo's Jaja Santiago for the weekly citation being handed out by members of the media covering the volleyball beat.

The 30-year-old Bombita is confident that the best is yet to come for her young team, however.

"Sobrang nakakataas ng morale. Ngayon lang namin napatunayan sa sarili namin na kaya pala talaga namin. So kailangan naming kumapit talaga para matapos namin hanggang dulo, which is eto na. Eto na 'yon," she said.



