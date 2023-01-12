

The Philippine women’s football team is grouped together with Hong Kong, Tajikistan and Pakistan in the 2024 Olympic qualifying tournament.

The Filipinas, who have already qualified to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, have been been drawn in Group E during the Asian Football Confederations official draw held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

The Philippines, ranked No. 53 in the world, are looking to make its first appearance in the Olympic Games.

The 26 teams divided into 7 groups will compete from April 3 to 11.

The top teams from each group will march to the next round to face the top teams in Asia: North Korea, Japan, Australia, China, and South Korea.

The group winners and the best second placer will battle it out in the playoffs for the two slots in the Paris Olympics.

