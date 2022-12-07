Football: Filipinas cap big year with Australia camp

Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after winning the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine women's national football team will conclude a historic year with a training camp in Australia as well as two friendlies with Papua New Guinea.

The team commenced its camp on Wednesday, with coach Alen Stajcic calling up 23 players for the camp and the matches against a Papua New Guinea side that is ranked three places higher than the Filipinas at No. 50 in the FIFA rankings.

The two matches are part of the team’s preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup where the Filipinas are in Group A with co-host New Zealand, Switzerland and Norway.

The Filipinas will play Papua New Guinea on December 11 and 15 at the Western Sydney Wanderers Park.

"The PFF wants to make sure that the team continues its improvement and the best way to do that is through camps and friendly matches," said Philippine Football Federation president Mariano "Nonong" Araneta.

"It's been a banner year for the Filipinas," said PFF secretary general Edwin Gastanes. "The team is aiming to finish the year strong as we look ahead to next year’s World Cup."

It has been a historic year for the Filipinas, highlighted by their qualification to next year's FIFA Women's World Cup. They also won a bronze medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, and ruled the AFF Women's Championship at home.

But more work will be required of the Filipinas heading into the World Cup, according to Stajcic.

"We've come so far in the last 11 months but the few months leading to the World Cup will be even more challenging as a group," he said. "We have a tough road ahead of us if we want to be the best that we can be in the World Cup."

The Filipinas are coming off a training camp in South America last month, where they played Chile twice. They settled for a 1-1 draw in Viña del Mar and lost 0-1 in Santiago.

The 23-player roster for their last camp of 2022 is as follows:

