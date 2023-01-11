PBA moves winner-take-all Game 7 to Jan. 15, Sunday

Due to public demand, the PBA has decided to reschedule Game 7 of the Commissioner's Cup finals between Barangay Ginebra and Bay Area to January 15, Sunday.

Tip-off time will be at 5:45 p.m., the PBA said.

Game 7, which is set to take place at the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan, was supposed to take place on Friday.



Bay Area took Game 6, 87-84, to tie the best-of-7 series 3-3 and force Ginebra to a winner-take-all Game 7.

The league is eyeing to shatter the 54,048 record crowd attendance it also set during Game 7 of the 2017 Governors’ Cup Finals.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.