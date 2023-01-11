Bay Area's Myles Powell led the way in their Game 6 win. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines — (UPDATED) The Bay Area Dragons put on an inspired performance and held on for an 87-84 triumph over Barangay Ginebra in Game 6 of the 2022 PBA Commissioners' Cup Finals, Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Dragons had their backs against the wall but displayed tremendous grit in battling back from a slim deficit in the fourth quarter to deny the Gin Kings a celebration.

A crowd of 22,361 fans had trooped to the Big Dome in anticipation of Ginebra closing out the best-of-seven series, but instead Myles Powell came through with several clutch plays to put Bay Area ahead in the final seconds of the contest.

The American guard finished with 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting, on top of seven rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes. It was a gutsy effort from the guard, who was not expected to play in the series after suffering a foot injury.

Hayden Blankley added 23 points and seven rebounds, while Zhu Songwei had a double-double of 10 points and 10 assists for the Dragons.

The Gin Kings appeared headed for a celebration after they pulled ahead by seven points, 73-66, off a Christian Standhardinger and-1 with 9:49 left in the contest. Ginebra had erased a 12-point deficit thanks to Justin Brownlee, who scored 16 points in the third quarter to bring his team back into contention.

But there was no quit in Bay Area. Powell's three-pointer with seven minutes to go knotted the count at 78, and they showed no panic even after back-to-back buckets by Standhardinger and Scottie Thompson made it a four-point game, 82-78, with 6:28 to play.

Instead, Blankley knocked down a three-pointer to trim the deficit to one, and Powell snuck in for a layup that gave the Dragons the lead for good, 83-82, with 4:18 to go. Ginebra struggled offensively from there, with LA Tenorio and even Brownlee settling for long-range shots. Another layup by Powell extended Bay Area's lead to three points, 85-82, with 2:36 left.

Brownlee answered with a bucket of his own for an 85-84 count with 2:21 left, but it would be the last time that the Gin Kings got on the board. The import, who played for 47 minutes and 22 seconds, missed a three-pointer with 90 seconds left, and Stanley Pringle misfired on a triple of his own in Ginebra's next trip down the floor.

Powell went 2-of-4 on free throws in the final seven seconds to push their lead to three points, and leave the door open for the Gin Kings. But Ginebra couldn't get the ball to Brownlee on the final play, with Japeth Aguilar's three-pointer hitting iron as time expired.

With the result, the Finals is headed for a deciding Game 7 on Sunday at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Squandered in the loss was a sensational 37-point, 11-assist, 10-rebound effort from Brownlee. He ran out of steam in the fourth, scoring just five points while Powell exploded for 12 to give Bay Area the advantage.

Standhardinger and Aguilar each had 12 points in a losing effort for the Gin Kings.

The Scores:

BAY AREA 87 – Powell 29, Blankley 23, Yang 10, Zhu 10, Lam 9, Liu 4, Reid 2, Zheng 0, Ju 0

GINEBRA 84 – Brownlee 37, J.Aguilar 12, Standhardinger 12, Thompson 8, Pringle 8, Malonzo 4, Pinto 3, Tenorio 0, Gray 0,

QUARTERS: 25-20, 50-42, 66-64, 87-84.



