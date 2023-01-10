PVL: PetroGazz taps Oliver Almadro as new head coach

Oliver Almadro is the new head coach of the PetroGazz Angels. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The PetroGazz Angels have hired Oliver Almadro as its new head coach, ahead of the 2023 season of the Premier Volleyball League.

Almadro takes the place of Rald Ricafort, who left the Gazz Angels last week to join the PLDT High Speed Hitters. He takes over a PetroGazz team that is coming off a championship run in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference.

The club confirmed Almadro's appointment on Tuesday morning.

Almadro previously coached the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, but stepped down midway through the Reinforced Conference. At the time, Choco Mucho said that Almadro wanted to "focus his efforts in developing the Ateneo Women's Volleyball Program.