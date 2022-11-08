PVL: Almadro steps down as Choco Mucho head coach

Former Choco Mucho coach Oliver Almadro. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Oliver Almadro has stepped down as the head coach of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, Choco Mucho announced that Almadro requested to leave his post as head coach, in order to "focus his efforts in developing the Ateneo Women's Volleyball Program."

The team accepted Almadro's request with immediate effect. Edjet Mabbayad will now be calling the shots for the Flying Titans, starting with their game on Tuesday afternoon against UAI-Army at the Araneta Coliseum.

Almadro will still be involved in the Rebisco Volleyball Program as a consultant.

TITAN UPDATE: Here's the official statement regarding Coach O's departure.



Thank you, Coach O! We wish you all the best in your career. @RebiscoVBallPH #ChocoMucho #CMFT #TitanUpdate pic.twitter.com/eDogjGneVc — Choco Mucho Flying Titans (@CMFlyingTitans) November 8, 2022

"We thank Coach O for the invaluable contribution he brought to our team since it was formed in 2019," the team said. "Coach O has embodied what Titan Pride is all about -- the work ethic and passion for the sport."

"Rebisco Management has nothing but admiration for Coach O, and we are sincerely grateful for his trust, faith and courage throughout his tenure," it added. "On behalf of Rebisco Management, we will continue to support your endeavors of bringing out the best in your players and the sport."

Almadro steered Choco Mucho to a 2-3 win-loss record in the ongoing PVL Reinforced Conference.

He has coached the Flying Titans since the team joined the PVL in 2019, but has been unable to lead the team to a podium finish during his time in charge.

