B.League: Dwight Ramos, Toyama rally to down Akita

Posted at Jan 08 2022 09:04 PM | Updated as of Jan 08 2022 09:05 PM

Dwight Ramos played an important role in Toyama’s victory over Akita on Saturday. B.League media
Dwight Ramos turned in a solid performance on Saturday, scoring 22 points to help Toyama beat Akita 99-91 in the Japan B.League at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Behind by as many as 15 points, Grouses went on a 29-point explosion in the fourth quarter to pull off the come-from-behind victory.

Ramos scored 16 points in that decisive turn and finished with 5 steals, 3 rebounds, and an assist overall.

Teammate Brice Johnson also scored 22 points to go with his 14 rebounds, while Julian Mavunga added 16 points.

Grouses improved to 10-17, while Happnets dropped to 17-10.

Meanwhile, Kemark Carino played only 5 minutes during Aomori's 106-67 defeat to Kumamoto in Division II.

Carino had 3 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals.

