Parks outduels Ramos in Nagoya's rout of Toyama

Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins completed a weekend sweep of the Toyama Grouses. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks outplayed Dwight Ramos, as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins repeated over the Toyama Grouses, 101-75, on Sunday afternoon at the Dolphins Arena.



Parks put up 14 points, four rebounds and three assists as the Diamond Dolphins racked up their fifth straight win, and completed a weekend sweep of the visiting Grouses in the 2021-22 B.League season.

Ramos was held to just two points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field, as Toyama struggled to contain Nagoya on offense.

The Grouses were within striking distance, 46-39, at the half but the Diamond Dolphins completely took over in the second half.

Nagoya outscored Toyama, 55-39, in the second half to turn what had been a relatively close game into a rout. American import Rob Dozier, who previously played in the PBA, came alive in third to help the Diamond Dolphins pull away.

Coty Clarke led Nagoya with 19 points, while Taito Nakahigashi made seven of eight shots for 18 points.

Nagoya improved to 14-7, maintaining their place in the Top 3 of the West Division.

American import Joshua Smith led Toyama with 19 points and eight rebounds. The Grouses have lost back-to-back games to drop to 7-14.

Meanwhile, Javi Gomez de Liano went scoreless in 10 minutes as the Ibaraki Robots were crushed, 98-73, by Alvark Tokyo, on Sunday at the Arena Tachikawa Tachichi.

Sebastian Saiz sparked Tokyo's big win with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Gomez de Liano, the former University of the Philippines star, missed both field goals that he took in his limited time on the floor.

Chehales Tapscott led the way for the Robots with 30 points. Ibaraki has lost three straight games.