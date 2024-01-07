Levanga Hokaido’s Dwight Ramos. (c) B.LEAGUE

Filipino cager Dwight Ramos shared on his Instagram that he received hate messages after Levanga Hokaido’s 74-73 loss in the Japan B.League on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

As Levanga was ahead by a possession, 73-71, in the dying seconds of the game, Sunrockers Shibuya’s Josh Hawkinson got the offensive board off a teammate’s miss and hit an and-one, with the foul being called on the 6-foot-4 Ramos.

The American-born Japanese hit the eventual game-winning free throw that resulted in Levanga enduring its 19th loss of the 2023-2024 season.

In a now-expired IG story, the Gilas Pilipinas star revealed that he got hate messages from a user with the name of ‘@akamandart’ following the game.

Dwight Ramos reveals that he received a hate message on Instagram after a loss in the B.League.

“You are the reason why Hokkaido [looks] so idiot and dirty,” read the message. “Your teammate [had] a great game and [thought] about the win, but you don’t.”

The user also accused Ramos of game fixing and called him a ‘dirty black monkey’.

“How much [did] you gain from this fixed match? Enough for you to bury your [dead] family. Think like a real man, break your dirty leg and retire,” the user said.

“Stand away from the court, dirty black monkey.”

Ramos and Levanga, unfortunately, were not able to bounce back from their loss and suffered yet another defeat against the same squad earlier on Sunday, 92-61.

The Filipino, who recently entered the league’s 1000-points club, had two points and three rebounds in 16:11 minutes of action.

Ramos, who is averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 boards, and 2.2 dimes, in 25:15 minutes of action, will hope to end their two-game slump on Wednesday, January 17, against the Ibaraki Robots.

Levanga is currently 21st in the standings with an 8-20 record.