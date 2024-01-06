Thirdy's monster dunk highlights San-En's rout of Nagoya

Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix. (c) B.LEAGUE

A tomahawk jam from Thirdy Ravena highlighted San-En NeoPhoenix's impressive 92-78 win over the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, Saturday at the Dolphins Arena.

Ravena pounced on an errant pass by fellow Filipino import Ray Parks Jr. to throw down a monster dunk in transition that gave the visiting NeoPhoenix a 41-37 lead in the second quarter.

They went on to lead by 20 points en route to their 23rd win against four losses in Division 1 of the B.League.

Ravena finished with 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting along with four assists, two steals, a block and a rebound in the win. Five other San-En players finished in double-digits.

Robert Franks had 22 points and 14 boards in a losing effort for Nagoya, while Parks Jr. had six points and four turnovers in 18 minutes. The Diamond Dolphins fell to 16-11 in the season.

San-En remains the No. 1 team in the Central Conference, with their winning streak now up to five games.

Also triumphant on Saturday were RJ Abarrientos and the Shinshu Brave Warriors, as they claimed a 79-73 win over Nagasaki Velca at the Nagasaki Prefectural Gymnasium.

Abarrientos had 13 points, three assists, and three rebounds in the win that hiked their record to 5-22, snapping a 15-game losing streak. It was Shinshu's first win since November 5, 2023.

Kai Sotto had nine points and five rebounds in a 12-minute stint as the Yokohama B-Corsairs slipped past the Toyama Grouses, 100-95, at the Toyama City Gymnasium. They improved to 12-15 in the Central Conference.

Meanwhile, Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido absorbed a slim 74-73 loss against the Sunrockers Shibuya at the Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall.

A Shuto Terazono bucket had given Levanga a 73-71 advantage with 20 seconds left, but Josh Hawkinson's three-point play -- off a Ramos foul -- with three seconds to go gave Shibuya the advantage.

A three-point attempt by Yuta Matsushita was of the mark at the buzzer. Levanga fell to 8-19, as their three-game winning streak was snapped. Ramos had eight points on 3-of-14 shooting in the loss.

Carl Tamayo was scoreless in two minutes as the Ryukyu Golden Kings lost to the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 68-57, to drop to 19-8 in the season.

A 17-point effort from Matthew Wright wasn't enough as the Kyoto Hannaryz bowed to the Chiba Jets, 99-83, at the Kataoka Arena Kyoto.