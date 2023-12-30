Dwight Ramos of Levanga Hokkaido. (c) B.LEAGUE

Dwight Ramos joined the 1000-points club in the Japan B.League after Levanga Hokkaido’s 87-65 win over the Toyama Grouses on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4 Gilas Pilipinas star finished with 13 points, six rebounds, and two assists, as he became the second Filipino import to achieve the feat. Thirdy Ravena scored his 1000th point in January.

“Dwight is a Filipino treasure that boasts a horse's physical ability to make any play possible. [We] can't take [our] eyes away from 'Saint Dwight' who fascinates by playing and by just existing," Levangga penned.

Meanwhile, Kai Sotto finally made his debut for the Yokohama B-Corsairs after being out due to a back injury,

The 7-foot-3 Gilas center, who previously nursed an injured herniated lumbar disc, played 12 minutes and 52 seconds in his first game for Yokohama in the Japan B. League.

Sotto tallied four points, four rebounds, and three blocks in their 73-72 win over the Seahorses Mikawa earlier today.

Sotto transferred from the Hiroshima Dragonflies and will be playing for the B-Corsairs until the end of the season.

“We would like to inform you that it has been decided that Kai Sotto from the Hiroshima Dragonflies will join the Yokohama B-Corsairs on a loan basis,” the team wrote on X.

Meanwhile, in unfortunate news, fellow national team big man AJ Edu will be missing time for Toyama after he suffered a torn meniscus.

The 6-foot-10 Filipino-Nigerian, who suffered the injury last November, will be sitting out for at least three months.

Edu tallied 13.1 markers and 8.9 boards for Toyama before his injury.

Moving over to San-en NeoPhoenix, Ravena posted nine points, six rebounds, and six assists during their 90-81 victory over the Chiba Jets.

In yet another B.League contest, Matthew Aquino tallied three points and three rebounds for the Shinshu Brave Warriors who suffered a 77-55 defeat against the Utsunomiya Brex.

Also suffering a 77-55 defeat was Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins who faltered against the Kawasaki Brave Sanders. Parks scored five points, four rebounds, and an assist.