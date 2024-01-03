Gilas Pilipinas set to be honored in PSA Awards Night

Gilas Pilipinas celebrate and pose for photos after taking the gold in men’s basketball against Jordan during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on October 6, 2023. PSC-POC Media/File.

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas’ success in 2023 will yet again be honored during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Awards Night on January 29.

The Tim Cone-mentored squad, who underwent countless ups and downs last year, will be receiving the President’s Award at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel.

“They made the nation proud with their epic feat and inspiring story that will be told and retold for years to come,” said PSA president Nelson Beltran.

Gilas started 2023 with an eventful couple of months en route to competing in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup that lasted from August 25 until September 10.

Despite only tallying a long win in the tournament, the Filipino hoopers went out with a bang and defeated continental rival China in its last game in the tournament.

Gilas then went on to participate in the 19th Asian Games just a few weeks later, with Cone taking over from previous mentor Chot Reyes with not even a month to prepare.

The Filipinos scrambled to complete a 12-man roster, with a number of players receiving eligibility issues, but the players themselves were keen on continuing to fight for flag and country.

Gilas, however, defied the odds and went on to rout Qatar in the quarterfinals qualification round after defeating Bahrain and Thailand in the group stage.

The Philippines also emerged victorious over long-time rivals Iran in the quarters to enter their first Final 8 appearance since 2002.

A successful and emotional comeback win with the help of Justin Brownlee’s heroics in the semifinals against China propelled the Nationals towards the gold medal round, with Brownlee going berserk in the final minutes of the game.

Gilas then finally moved past their preliminaries tormentor Jordan in the Finals to clinch the Asiad gold for the first time in sixty years.

