Football: Stephan Schrock signs off from Azkals

Stephan Schrock applauds the fans after his final game for the Philippine Azkals. PFF Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Stephan Schrock bid a formal goodbye to the Philippine Azkals on Tuesday afternoon, after an 11-year stint with the national team that saw him win 57 caps.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Schrock signed off from the Azkals a day after their loss to Indonesia in the group stage of the 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

"Isang karangalan at kasiyahan na kumatawan sa ating bansa sa loob ng 11 taon," Schrock wrote. "Sinuot ko ang apelyido ng aking ama ngunit nilalaro ko ang puso ng aking ina."

Born to a German mother and a Filipino mother, Schrock made his debut for the Azkals in June 2011 in a World Cup qualifier against Sri Lanka. He went on to score six goals for the Philippines; in their 2-1 loss to Indonesia on Monday night, he assisted on Sebastian Rasmussen's late goal.

"Sa huli, ang masasabi ko lang ay: Mula sa kaibuturan ng aking puso - salamat sa inyong lahat," Schrock said.

Though his exit came on a loss, Schrock said he had no regrets about his time with the national team. In an interview on CNN Philippines' Sports Desk on Tuesday morning, he called his Azkals stint the "biggest achievement" of his football career.

"In a football career, representing your nation is really a big honor for every football player, for everyone who enjoy the sport," said Schrock. "For me, the biggest achievement was always to represent the national team and up to now, I am very honored and humbled that I was able to be part of that team for 11 years."

Related video: