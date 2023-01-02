Football: Azkals bow to Indonesia in Schrock's final game

Stephan Schrock in action for the Philippine Azkals against Indonesia in the 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup. PFF Media

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Philippine Azkals could not give skipper Stephan Schrock a triumphant exit, as they fell 2-1 to Indonesia in the 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Cup on Monday evening at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

It was the final match of Schrock's international career, and he marked it by assisting on Sebastian Rasmussen's goal in the 83rd minute that re-energized the Azkals.

But they could not find an equalizer, and needed some desperate defending and a couple of fine saves from Anthony Pinthus in the closing moments to keep Indonesia from scoring anew.

The loss was the Azkals' third in Group A; they finished with just three points in four matches. The Filipinos' lone win came last December 23, a 5-1 demolition of minnows Brunei at home.

A costly defeat to Cambodia in their first group round game raised alarms, and they were thumped 4-0 by holders Thailand the day after Christmas. Thailand's ensuing 1-1 draw with Indonesia on December 29 ended the Azkals' hopes of qualifying for the semis.

In search of a consolation victory -- and a fitting farewell for Schrock -- the Azkals started aggressively against Indonesia and repeatedly tested their defense in the first five minutes of the match.

But they could not capitalize on the bright start and were made to pay in the 21st minute when Dendy Sulistyawan converted a header off a throw-in by Pratama Arhan.

Indonesia made it 2-0 just seven minutes from the break, with Marselino Ferdinan finishing off a fine team goal as he fired from just inside the box after a superb pass by Saddil Ramdani broke the Philippines' defense.

The entry of Rasmussen and Sandro Reyes at the hour mark gave the Philippines some fresh legs, and Reyes nearly pulled one back in the 78th though his attempt was blocked by Indonesia's Syahrul Fadil.

The breakthrough came in the 83rd, as Schrock lofted in a cross inside the box for Rasmussen who headed it past Fadil.

The Azkals pressed for an equalizer, coming closest in the 92nd through Ramussen but this time he was stopped by the Indonesia 'keeper. Pinthus was called to action late, as Indonesia's Ilija Spasojevic came close to a third goal.

With the win, Indonesia secured its ticket to the knockout phase. They finished with 10 points, tied with Thailand though the holders took the top seed by virtue of a superior goal difference.

Thailand had wrapped up their group round campaign with a 3-1 triumph over Cambodia at home.